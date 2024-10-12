Men Urged To Get Screened For Breast Cancer
Zimbabwean men have been urged to undergo breast cancer screenings, as the disease affects both men and women.
The call was made by Cimas Health Group chief executive officer Vuli Ndlovu on Friday during the Cimas Pink-Tober Breast Cancer Breakfast Meeting at the health insurance organisation’s Borrowdale Office in Harare to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Said Ndlovu (via NewsDay):
Breast cancer remains a significant health challenge, but early detection can save lives. We are committed to providing accessible health solutions and educating our communities to ensure every woman has the opportunity for early diagnosis and treatment.Feedback
Health experts confirm that men are also at risk of developing breast cancer. While male breast cancer is rare, men, especially older ones, should remain vigilant and get regular check-ups.
Ndlovu said when breast cancer is diagnosed early, the disease is highly treatable. However, he said if breast cancer is diagnosed at a later stage, it becomes much more difficult to treat as it may have already spread to other organs.
itel A70 256GB
$99USD
Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543
Calls: 0772464000
The Cimas Pink-Tober Breast Cancer Breakfast Meeting, which brought together cancer patients and survivors to share their personal experiences, was one of the initiatives organized by Cimas as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month commemorations in October.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed globally each October to raise awareness about the disease and promote the importance of early detection and screening.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer globally, with approximately 2.3 million new cases reported annually.
Breast cancer accounts for one in eight cancer cases among both men and women, and it constitutes a quarter of all cancer cases in women.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals