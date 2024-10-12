Men Urged To Get Screened For Breast Cancer

Health experts confirm that men are also at risk of developing breast cancer. While male breast cancer is rare, men, especially older ones, should remain vigilant and get regular check-ups.

Ndlovu said when breast cancer is diagnosed early, the disease is highly treatable. However, he said if breast cancer is diagnosed at a later stage, it becomes much more difficult to treat as it may have already spread to other organs.

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000

The Cimas Pink-Tober Breast Cancer Breakfast Meeting, which brought together cancer patients and survivors to share their personal experiences, was one of the initiatives organized by Cimas as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month commemorations in October.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed globally each October to raise awareness about the disease and promote the importance of early detection and screening.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer globally, with approximately 2.3 million new cases reported annually.

Breast cancer accounts for one in eight cancer cases among both men and women, and it constitutes a quarter of all cancer cases in women.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment