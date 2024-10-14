Police Arrest Mother For Assaulting 10-Month-Old In Viral Video

The incident came to light after a disturbing video went viral on social media, showing the woman brutally attacking the child while ordering her to be quiet and forcing her to crawl.

In response to the ZRP’s post on X (formerly Twitter), user Rickred07 suggested that the woman’s violent behaviour towards her child indicates unresolved issues with her husband. He wrote:

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000

Her actions reflect a displacement of hatred. She harbours unresolved issues with her husband and is redirecting that anger toward the baby. In many cases, individuals like this may tragically resort to suicide, often taking their children with them by forcing them to consume poison. We live in a society in need of healing and a deeper understanding of how socioeconomic hardships are impacting people’s behaviour. This is clearly reflected in the actions of this woman, and if you study the ZRP X timeline, you’ll notice numerous similar cases. These include baby dumping, murders in rural areas, and relatives attributing misfortunes to witchcraft.

In a separate case, Tinotenda Kutsanza (24) from Chigura Village under Chief Saunyama in Nyanga appeared before the Nyanga Magistrates’ Court facing assault charges.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on August 2, 2023, Kutsanza and the complainant were in her kitchen when Kutsanza poured boiling water on the complainant, causing burns to her right hand and breast.

As the complainant attempted to flee, Kutsanza caught up with her and assaulted her with clenched fists and booted feet all over her body.

An informant intervened and restrained Kutsanza from further assaulting the complainant.

For this crime, Kutsanza was sentenced to nine months in prison, with three months suspended for five years, resulting in an effective six-month sentence.

However, the NPA did not disclose the identity of the complainant or the circumstances that led to Kutsanza’s violent behaviour.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment