Zimbabwe Six Major Mealie Meal Brands Cleared Of Cancer-Causing Herbicide

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe tasked the laboratory to analyse mealie meal samples for Glyphosate levels.

The six samples of mealie meal for the following brands; Ngwerewere Super refined meal, Red seal Super Roller meal, Sunrise Super Roller meal, Mega Roller meal, Pearlenta and Chibataura Roller meal were then analysed.

In all the analyzed samples, the levels of glyphosate were below (<) 0.5 parts per million (ppm) which is the Limit of Detection for the method of test.

It is important to note that there are governing limits for every pesticide, known as Maximum Residue Levels (MRLS).

These are the maximum concentrations in or on food/feed of plant and animal origin that is legally tolerated for it to be considered safe.

Our National Standard for maize meal (ZWS 760) makes reference to the CODEX (Internationally agreed Food Standards) limits for glyphosate in maize to which manufacturers should comply with.

The CODEX 158:2006 glyphosate limit for maize is 5 parts per million (ppm). This means that the detected levels are below the maximum residue limits and the analyzed mealie meal samples are safe for consumption.