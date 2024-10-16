Chitungwiza Residents Confront Council Over Water Shortages

7 minutes ago Wed, 16 Oct 2024 12:20:39 GMT

Residents of Chitungwiza, Zimbabwe’s largest dormitory town, have implored the local authority to urgently address the persistent water shortages plaguing the area.

The residents, represented by the Chitungwiza Residents Trust (CHITREST), have sent a letter of demand to the Chitungwiza Municipality, protesting the local authority’s failure to provide adequate, safe, and clean water to residents.

In the letter, which was written to Chitungwiza Municipality on 10 October 2024 by the residents association’s lawyers Tinashe Chinopfukutwa and Kelvin Kabaya of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), CHITREST argues that the municipality’s failure to provide adequate, safe, and clean water violates the residents’ constitutional right to water and their right to a safe and healthy environment.

