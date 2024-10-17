Mozambique Elections: FRELIMO Leads Provisional Election Results Amid Allegations Of Fraud

6 minutes ago Thu, 17 Oct 2024 06:39:10 GMT

Mozambique’s ruling party, FRELIMO, is leading provisional election results across all 11 provinces as of Wednesday, October 16.

Mozambicans voted for a new president and members of parliament on Wednesday, October 9. Four candidates were approved for the presidency: Daniel Chapo (47), Ossufo Momade (63), Venancio Mondlane (50), and Lutero Simango (64).

Opposition parties have accused FRELIMO of electoral fraud. Mondlane, an independent candidate and Chapo’s biggest challenger, claimed he was in the lead according to his own tally and called for a nationwide strike on Monday, October 21.

