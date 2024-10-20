ZANU PF Bigwig Godwills Masimirembwa's Offices Petrol Bombed

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident in a post on their X page on Sunday:

The ZRP is currently attending to a suspected petrol bomb incident which occurred at Zimbabwe Institute of Legal Studies along Fife Avenue near ZAAC offices, Harare.

Masimirembwa told The Herald that he was informed by one of his administrators about the incident at around 4 AM. He said:

What happened is, I was phoned by the administrator of this college, which I own and told that around 4 am this place was petrol bombed.

The people who came here were about eight bouncers in two Fortuner vehicles and a Honda Fit. They were carrying petrol with them in a container.

They attacked our guard, made him lie and beat him up, poured petrol on him and burnt him.

As it is, he is struggling for his life at Parirenyatwa Hospital. He has over 80 per cent burns.

They threw a petrol bomb and they ran away. That is basically what happened. Clearly, these people did not come to rob or steal anything. It is something else.

It was one office mainly where the petrol bomb landed. I think their hope was the place would then catch fire, but fortunately, that did not happen.