Fire Breaks Out At MSU's Zvishavane Campus Hostel

We are relieved to report that there were no casualties, however, the resident students unfortunately lost their personal belongings.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by experts. We assure you that a thorough inquiry is being conducted to determine the origin and circumstances of this incident.

Meanwhile, the University has taken immediate action to support the affected students by securing alternative accommodation, providing meals and supplying essential provisions.

Medical attention has been offered to affected students. Furthermore, ongoing psychosocial support is being provided by the University Counselling Services department to assist with the students’ mental well-being.

Midlands State University deeply regrets this distressing event. We want to reassure all stakeholders that we are implementing all necessary measures to ensure the safety, security, and wellness of our students.

Zishiri said the University will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

