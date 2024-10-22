Fire Breaks Out At MSU's Zvishavane Campus Hostel
A fire broke out at the Diamond Hostel of Midlands State University’s Zvishavane Campus on October 19, 2024.
In a statement released on Sunday, October 20, MSU Registrar Tinashe Zishiri confirmed that there were no casualties, although students did lose their personal belongings. He added that the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by experts. Said Zishiri:
Midlands State University regrets to inform its valued stakeholders of a fire incident that occurred at the Diamond Hostel, Zvishavane Campus, on the 19th of October 2024.Feedback
We are relieved to report that there were no casualties, however, the resident students unfortunately lost their personal belongings.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by experts. We assure you that a thorough inquiry is being conducted to determine the origin and circumstances of this incident.
Meanwhile, the University has taken immediate action to support the affected students by securing alternative accommodation, providing meals and supplying essential provisions.
Medical attention has been offered to affected students. Furthermore, ongoing psychosocial support is being provided by the University Counselling Services department to assist with the students’ mental well-being.
Midlands State University deeply regrets this distressing event. We want to reassure all stakeholders that we are implementing all necessary measures to ensure the safety, security, and wellness of our students.
Zishiri said the University will provide further updates as more information becomes available.
More: Pindula News
