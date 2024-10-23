Ziyambi Dismisses Claims Of Factionalism Within ZANU PF
Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has dismissed reports of factional infighting within ZANU PF.
Some media outlets have claimed that certain ZANU PF members are advocating for constitutional amendments to remove presidential term limits, allowing President Emmerson Mnangagwa to run for a third term. Allegedly, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga leads a faction opposing this move.
Speaking to The Herald at the ZANU PF headquarters in Harare on Tuesday, Ziyambi insisted that the party remains united and there is no internal conflict. He said:
I hear them from you, the media. We actually sit down and laugh and say ‘can you see what they are writing about us when we are together?’ So we are aware that the media people always want to create fictitious divisions that are not there.
As you can see we are ZANU PF, we are going to our Politburo meeting, marking the start of the conference and you see all of us there, chatting jovially, but when you see us chatting jovially you insinuate that they were fighting.
I don’t know where that comes from, But we expect it. That’s the democratic rights that we were given to speak but we think that you must lie to a certain extent, not cause alarm and despondency.
In a statement issued on Tuesday night, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere also dismissed claims of factionalism, asserting that there is unity within both the Presidium and the Government. He said:
His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa was democratically elected by millions of Zimbabweans in 2023 and his term of office is still running.
The same applies in terms of his democratic election as President and the First Secretary of ZANU PF.
So, effectively there is no vacancy and the Government and the Party leadership is properly constituted in terms of the constitutions.
There is unity, love, comradeship and harmony in the Presidium and Government. Thus, there is no discord in the cockpit and at the present moment, the Government is seized with ensuring the betterment of the people and rallying behind the President as he spearheads and shepherds the nation towards an upper middle-income society.
