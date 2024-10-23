Ziyambi Dismisses Claims Of Factionalism Within ZANU PF

I hear them from you, the media. We actually sit down and laugh and say ‘can you see what they are writing about us when we are together?’ So we are aware that the media people always want to create fictitious divisions that are not there.

As you can see we are ZANU PF, we are going to our Politburo meeting, marking the start of the conference and you see all of us there, chatting jovially, but when you see us chatting jovially you insinuate that they were fighting.

I don’t know where that comes from, But we expect it. That’s the democratic rights that we were given to speak but we think that you must lie to a certain extent, not cause alarm and despondency.