Kombi Driver In Kuwadzana Accident Charged With Culpable Homicide

Our thoughts are with all the families of the people who were killed in the crash and our prayers are with those injured as they continue to receive treatment and care. We wish them speedy recuperation.

Mhona said the accident is yet another call to all transport operators, motorists, and members of the public to adhere to road traffic rules and exercise caution on the road. He added:

Whilst the traffic lights at the intersection were working, it is concerning to note that the driver of the commuter omnibus proceeded when he was supposed to stop. This was reckless and thus a blatant violation of our road traffic rules and regulations. Consequently, the driver is being charged with culpable homicide. I wish to remind and warn all transport operators, motorists, and members of the public that the Ministry will take stern measures to preserve the safety and security of the commuting public.

Culpable homicide refers to the unlawful killing of another person without intent to kill but with a degree of negligence or recklessness. It is categorised as a less severe charge than murder, as it may involve circumstances where the perpetrator did not have the explicit intention to cause death.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment