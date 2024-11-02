Landlord Assaults Tenant Over Unpaid Rent In Gweru
A landlord from Gweru has received a four-month prison sentence, wholly suspended by a magistrate, for assaulting his tenant over unpaid rent.
Jonah Banda (40), from Ascot in Gweru, appeared before the Gweru Magistrates’ Court to face assault charges.
The court heard that on October 1, 2024, at around 12:45 PM, the complainant, a tenant in Banda’s residence, was sewing clothes in the sitting room when Banda knocked on the door and entered before she could respond.
Banda demanded payment for the overdue rent, but when the complainant explained that she had no money, he became enraged. In a violent outburst, he pulled a screwdriver from his pocket and stabbed her twice in the head.
The complainant promptly reported the incident to the police, leading to Banda’s arrest.
Ultimately, he was sentenced to four months in prison, with the sentence suspended on the condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.
