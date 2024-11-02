Landlord Assaults Tenant Over Unpaid Rent In Gweru

8 minutes ago Sat, 02 Nov 2024 08:07:57 GMT

A landlord from Gweru has received a four-month prison sentence, wholly suspended by a magistrate, for assaulting his tenant over unpaid rent.

Jonah Banda (40), from Ascot in Gweru, appeared before the Gweru Magistrates’ Court to face assault charges.

The court heard that on October 1, 2024, at around 12:45 PM, the complainant, a tenant in Banda’s residence, was sewing clothes in the sitting room when Banda knocked on the door and entered before she could respond.

