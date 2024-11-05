Parliament Calls For Improved Teacher Welfare

Teachers are the heart of our education system. Investing in their continuous professional development, improving their welfare and providing them with the necessary resources are fundamental to achieving educational excellence. An empowered and motivated teaching workforce can transform challenges into opportunities for growth and innovation. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543

Murambiwa added that there is a need to increase efforts to expand classroom space, improve learning environments, and incorporate digital technology into all areas of teaching and learning.

He said in today’s world, having a digital-ready education system is essential and cannot be overlooked.

Murambiwa urged for collaboration among legislators, educators, parents, and the private sector to foster sustainable change. He said:

We must address challenges head-on, from financial constraints to infrastructure gaps, with determination and a shared sense of purpose. The resources we channel into this vital sector are not mere expenditures but transformative investments that yield boundless returns in developing human potential, fostering social unity and driving sustained economic prosperity. With courage, collective determination and an unwavering commitment, let us boldly reaffirm our dedication to advancing education for the benefit of every learner in Zimbabwe, striving together to build a future that uplifts and empowers all.

Higher and Tertiary Education Parliamentary Portfolio Committee chairperson Minehle Gumede said:

The future of our nation hinges on the quality of education we provide today and with continued investment, we can ensure that our learning institutions produce not just graduates, but innovators and leaders of tomorrow.

Sifiso Ndlovu, the ZIMTA chief executive officer, urged lawmakers to establish national commissions that include teacher unions and the government to address critical education issues and monitor recommendations.

ZIMTA called for an amendment of the Public Service Act to enable Collective Bargaining, and for the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to urgently introduce a Bill in Parliament for the Teaching Service Commission.

The union asserted that education is a human right and a public good, urging authorities to protect it from corporate greed and influences.

More: Pindula News

