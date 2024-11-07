Zimbabweans Welcome South Africa’s Visa Application Overhaul

7 minutes ago Thu, 07 Nov 2024 06:30:23 GMT

Many Zimbabweans are happy about recent changes made by the South African government to speed up the visa process and digitise documents in the Department of Home Affairs.

They believe this will give them another chance to remain working in South Africa.

Gabriel Shumba, a Zimbabwean lawyer and director at Global Immigration and Legal Consultancy, welcomed the move, saying it is good news for migrants looking to stay in South Africa. Said Shumba (via Southern Eye):

