Mozambique Protests Lose Momentum

Mozambique has already lost an estimated 2% of its GDP due to the ongoing protests.

Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane had called for a nationwide shutdown, targeting border posts and ports, but according to News24, by Thursday morning, the protests appeared to be losing momentum.

Key trade routes, including the Lebombo border post with South Africa, were processing goods again.

On Wednesday, protests had closed critical trade routes, including the Lebombo border post, and disrupted traffic between Beira and Zimbabwe, which relies on Mozambique for access to the Indian Ocean.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) heads of state are scheduled to meet in Harare, Zimbabwe, for an extraordinary summit this weekend to discuss the political and economic crisis in Mozambique.

Nyusi thanked the security forces for their conduct during the protests but urged the security forces to desist from using force against demonstrators and instead “prioritise dialogue with the population and that their actions prioritise the protection of the lives and property of Mozambicans”.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment