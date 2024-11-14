Mozambique Protests Lose Momentum
The government of Mozambique condemned the alleged involvement of children in protests, “and the veiled attempt to subvert the legitimately established democratic order and to place obstacles in the functioning of institutions and the free movement of people and goods, with disastrous consequences for the national economy”.
President Filipe Nyusi convened an extraordinary meeting of the National Defence and Security Council in response to the protests.
While acknowledging the right to protest, the Mozambican government strongly condemned actions that undermine democratic order, obstruct institutions, and hinder the free movement of people and goods, which it said were damaging to the national economy.
Mozambique has already lost an estimated 2% of its GDP due to the ongoing protests.
Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane had called for a nationwide shutdown, targeting border posts and ports, but according to News24, by Thursday morning, the protests appeared to be losing momentum.
Key trade routes, including the Lebombo border post with South Africa, were processing goods again.
On Wednesday, protests had closed critical trade routes, including the Lebombo border post, and disrupted traffic between Beira and Zimbabwe, which relies on Mozambique for access to the Indian Ocean.
The Southern African Development Community (SADC) heads of state are scheduled to meet in Harare, Zimbabwe, for an extraordinary summit this weekend to discuss the political and economic crisis in Mozambique.
Nyusi thanked the security forces for their conduct during the protests but urged the security forces to desist from using force against demonstrators and instead “prioritise dialogue with the population and that their actions prioritise the protection of the lives and property of Mozambicans”.
More: Pindula News