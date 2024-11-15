ZANU PF Suspends 16 Members For Five Years

8 minutes ago Fri, 15 Nov 2024 07:28:42 GMT

Sixteen ZANU PF members have been suspended for five years for supporting independent candidates in their constituencies during the 2023 harmonised elections.

The majority of the suspended members—15 in total—are from ZANU PF’s Masvingo province, with the 16th member from Manicaland.

The suspensions were outlined in the Central Committee report presented by ZANU PF First Secretary and President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, at the 21st ZANU PF National People’s Conference held last month in Bulawayo.

