ZANU PF Suspends 16 Members For Five Years
Sixteen ZANU PF members have been suspended for five years for supporting independent candidates in their constituencies during the 2023 harmonised elections.
The majority of the suspended members—15 in total—are from ZANU PF’s Masvingo province, with the 16th member from Manicaland.
The suspensions were outlined in the Central Committee report presented by ZANU PF First Secretary and President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, at the 21st ZANU PF National People’s Conference held last month in Bulawayo.
The suspended members from Masvingo include: Gracious Mapurisa, Jainos Mudonhi, Blessing Hwititi, Wilson Hwafa, Rebecca Matanga, Wellington Hove, Josiel Gumbo, Tavaona Dube, Chamunorwa Ndlela, Simbarashe Pen, Nomsa Masaga, Godknows Moyo, Antalia Ngwenya, Silandekani Khalamesi, and Hlamulo. The member from Manicaland is Batsirai Pemheni.
Some of the suspended members had contested as independent candidates in the National Assembly and local authority elections.
Former ZANU PF members who ran as independents but were not elected include: Thomas Munjoma (Mutare West), Zivanai Peter Musanhu (Mt Darwin West), Eunice Mangwende (Murewa North), George Vhengere (Gutu East), Tafadzwa Shumba (Mwenezi West), Jeremiah Ndlukuwani (Gokwe Chireya), and Siphathisiwe Mathema (Nkayi North).
Their decision to stand as independents resulted in their expulsion from ZANU PF, although none of them were successful in securing a seat in the election.
More: Pindula News