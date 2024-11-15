ZRP Investigates Assaults After Shocking Videos Go Viral

5 minutes ago Fri, 15 Nov 2024 13:32:16 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched investigations into two separate cases of assault that have recently gone viral on various social media platforms.

In the first incident, a disturbing video shows a woman being violently attacked by a man, who is allegedly demanding the return of money. The footage has sparked outrage online, with many condemning the brutal treatment of the woman.

In the second video, a man is seen being attacked by four other men, who accuse him of infidelity. The suspects, who are seen wearing white garments in the video, appear to be physically restraining the man and subjecting him to a violent assault.

Feedback