Masimirembwa Suspended As ZANU PF Harare Chairperson
ZANU PF’s Harare Province has suspended chairperson Goodwills Masimirembwa for allegedly supporting the divisive “2030 Mnangagwa will still be in office” agenda, which pushes for President Mnangagwa to remain in power beyond the constitutional two-term limit.
Reports suggest a faction loyal to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga pushed for Masimirembwa’s ouster and plans further retributions.
Masimirembwa, who was served with his suspension letter last week, is accused of violating both the party and national constitution.
The suspension was confirmed in a letter from provincial political commissar Kudakwashe Damson on November 14, 2024. It reads in part:
It has been noted with utter shock and dismay, the grave acts of misconduct arising from your discharge of duties as Provincial Chairman as set out here in…
Gross abrogation of the party Constitution and national Constitution. Firstly, by you personally and actively moving the ‘2030’ initiative and sloganeering against not only the will of His Excellency, the First Secretary and President of Zanu PF, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa, but also against the party and national Constitution, you have led and preferred an agenda that has the deliberate effect of causing divisions and factions in the party.
We believe that the unconstitutional actions being pursued by you are meant to deliberately undermine and impair the standing the legacy of our revered leader, His Excellency, the President, in obvious pursuit of a hidden, selfish and nefarious agenda.
Masimirembwa was accused of sabotaging ZANU PF’s campaign in recent by-elections in Mt Pleasant and Harare East.
His offices at the Zimbabwe Legal Institute in Harare were also petrol-bombed, leaving a security guard with serious burns.
More: Pindula News