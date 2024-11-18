Masimirembwa Suspended As ZANU PF Harare Chairperson

6 minutes ago Mon, 18 Nov 2024 08:46:11 GMT

ZANU PF’s Harare Province has suspended chairperson Goodwills Masimirembwa for allegedly supporting the divisive “2030 Mnangagwa will still be in office” agenda, which pushes for President Mnangagwa to remain in power beyond the constitutional two-term limit.

Reports suggest a faction loyal to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga pushed for Masimirembwa’s ouster and plans further retributions.

Masimirembwa, who was served with his suspension letter last week, is accused of violating both the party and national constitution.

Feedback