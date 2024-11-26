Man Accidentally Kills Own Child During A Dispute With Wife
A two-month-old infant tragically died after being accidentally struck on the head with a log by her father during a domestic dispute on Monday in Kodzwa Village, Chiweshe.
It is alleged that Tapiwa Masache, 26, intended to hit his wife with the log but missed, striking their daughter instead, which led to her death.
In a separate incident on Saturday, a 30-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the chest during an altercation over beer at a bar in Chiredzi.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed both incidents in a statement which reads:
The ZRP is investigating two separate cases of murder which occurred in Chiweshe and Chiredzi.
In the first incident which occurred on 24/11/24 at Kodzwa Village, Chiweshe, a two-month-old infant was fatally struck on the head with a wooden log by her father, Tapiwa Masache (26).
The suspect had intended to assault his wife with the log during a domestic dispute but missed her. The victim was rushed to a hospital in Glendale, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. The suspect is currently on the run.
In the second incident, which occurred on 23/11/24 at a bar in Chiredzi, Wilson Mashaya (30) was stabbed to death with a knife in the chest by a suspect identified as Mupfuka after an argument over beer. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
More: Pindula News