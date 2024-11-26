Man Accidentally Kills Own Child During A Dispute With Wife

8 minutes ago Tue, 26 Nov 2024 05:19:14 GMT

A two-month-old infant tragically died after being accidentally struck on the head with a log by her father during a domestic dispute on Monday in Kodzwa Village, Chiweshe.

It is alleged that Tapiwa Masache, 26, intended to hit his wife with the log but missed, striking their daughter instead, which led to her death.

In a separate incident on Saturday, a 30-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the chest during an altercation over beer at a bar in Chiredzi.

