Over 2,000 Vaccinated In Kariba Following Cholera Outbreak

Over 2,000 people have been vaccinated against cholera in Ward 2 of the Nyaminyami (Kariba) Rural District Council after an outbreak at the nearby Gatche Gatche fishing camp earlier this month.

One person has died, and the Ministry of Health and Child Care reported 97 suspected cholera cases as of yesterday, including five primary schoolchildren among the suspected cases.

Kariba District Medical Officer, Godfrey Muza, told NewsDay on Sunday that more than 2,600 people have been vaccinated so far.

