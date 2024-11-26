Over 2,000 Vaccinated In Kariba Following Cholera Outbreak
Over 2,000 people have been vaccinated against cholera in Ward 2 of the Nyaminyami (Kariba) Rural District Council after an outbreak at the nearby Gatche Gatche fishing camp earlier this month.
One person has died, and the Ministry of Health and Child Care reported 97 suspected cholera cases as of yesterday, including five primary schoolchildren among the suspected cases.
Kariba District Medical Officer, Godfrey Muza, told NewsDay on Sunday that more than 2,600 people have been vaccinated so far.
In response to the outbreak, organisers of the Nyaminyami Festival, scheduled for this Friday, have cancelled the event. Said Muza:
In light of the cholera outbreak, we have consulted with provincial health authorities and determined that all activities should be suspended until the situation normalises. The health and safety of our community must come first.
The Kariba Health and Wellness Tournament, originally scheduled for November 27-30 this year, has also been postponed.
In a statement, Desmond Anele Gumbochumba, the Kariba District Development Coordinator and Civil Protection Unit Chairperson said that efforts are underway to reschedule the tournament, with plans to hold it in the first quarter of 2025.
More: Pindula News