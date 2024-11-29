Government Plans Recruitment Freeze In 2025

The current remuneration framework agreed with Government workers, provides for a self-adjusting mechanism of the US$ pegged local currency component of the salary, that takes into account movements in the exchange rate.

In this regard, outlays on employment costs since April 2024 have cushioned civil servants from movements in the exchange rate

Government recently awarded a US$40 increase to the civil service, payable in local currency at the prevailing exchange rate, effective from 1 September 2024.

The 2025 allocation for employment costs of ZiG152.6 billion or 56.4% of revenue, is based on this principle and hence already factors in the exchange rate self-adjustment in workers’ salaries.

Invariably, this allocation is now above the fiscal rule threshold of containing employment costs at maximum of 50% of revenue.

To address this unsustainable position, revenue enhancement measures will be implemented, whilst also limiting the recruitment of additional personnel only to critical sectors such as health and education.