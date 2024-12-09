DA Warns Ramaphosa That Firing Siviwe Gwarube Would Break GNU

Doing so would signal an end to the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Steenhuisen also addressed misinformation surrounding the consultation process, which has been ongoing since Ramaphosa signed the BELA Act into law nearly three months ago. He said:

These consultations are ongoing through the clearing house mechanism within the GNU. During this time, the minister has met with members from Solidarity, and the Presidency, at NEDLAC (National Economic Development and Labour Council) after a dispute was lodged by the union. This process is entirely separate from the consultation process, and conflating the two is misleading, and factually incorrect. This was a mandatory process, in terms of the law, to prevent strike action arising out of the dispute. The outcome of this engagement was a settlement, signed by the Minister of Basic Education, the Presidency, and the union. The fact that the Presidency has now distanced itself from this legislated process, which they were party to, is as disgraceful, as it is confusing. As leader of the DA, I would like to make this point loud and clear. We support the process followed by the minister, as she was fulfilling her legally obligated responsibilities, and respect the outcome of the negotiations at NEDLAC. We have been clear since the outset. We are in government to bring about positive change, including inclusive economic growth, and jobs, and at all times we are guided by the rule of law and the Constitution of South Africa. Anything to the contrary will not be tolerated.

Although the Act was passed by Parliament on October 26, 2023, and assented to in September, the implementation of sections 4 and 5 has been delayed for three months to facilitate multi-party discussions and the development of proposals aimed at resolving the ongoing disputes.

Clause 4 gives the Basic Education Department the authority to instruct schools to enrol more pupils if there is a surplus in some schools. This aims to address imbalances in school admissions.

This clause allows provincial departments to amend schools’ mother-tongue education policies only if the community around the school does not speak that language. This is intended to ensure that language policies are more inclusive and reflective of the local community.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) opposes Clauses 4 and 5 of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act for several reasons.

The DA believes these clauses give the state too much control over school admissions, potentially undermining the autonomy of School Governing Bodies (SGBs) and leading to a loss of local decision-making power.

Clause 5, which allows provincial departments to amend schools’ mother-tongue education policies, is seen by the DA as a threat to the preservation of mother-tongue education. They argue that this could lead to the marginalisation of certain languages and cultures.

The DA, along with other stakeholders like trade union Solidarity and NEDLAC, has called for these clauses to be excluded from the BELA Act to maintain peace and stability in schools.

