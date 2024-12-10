Coltart Criticises Peter Ndlovu For Accepting Car Gift From Chivayo

I am sad that Peter Ndlovu has had to sully his fine name in this way. Celebrities have a duty to ask the question – where did the money come from to buy these vehicles?

Former Zengeza West MP, Job Sikhala, warned celebrities accepting cars from Chivayo that ZANU PF would eventually demand significant favors in return. He said:

Mari ye ZANU PF unoidya nemuseredzero. Siyanai nazvo vakomana. Zvatiri kunzwaka tichaonerera. We will be spectators!!!

Former Mt. Pleasant MP, Fadzayi Mahere, said that it was unacceptable for grown men and women to be begging for and celebrating cars gifted by corrupt, convicted criminals. She posted on X:

In the new Zimbabwe, the economy will be strong and people will have decent jobs. A nurse or a teacher will earn enough to be able to walk into a dealership and purchase a car of their choice. Cars will be assembled locally. Ordinary workers will be able to secure a mortgage. People will not be forced to leave the country in order to earn a living wage. Public hospitals will be functional. One won’t need to go to India for surgery or healthcare. There will be no need for grown men and women to beg corrupt political elites for money to pay for health services. People will not need to twerk or chant ridiculous slogans for an abusive political party in order to get ahead. Getting a good education and hard work will be enough. This business of begging for and celebrating cars bought by corrupt convicted criminals who loot public funds will be a thing of the past.

In recent days, Chivayo has gifted cars to the likes of Killer T, Leonard Zhakata, Mai Charamba, Mai Chisamba, Moses Chunga, Charles Mabika, and Mechanic Manyeruke.

