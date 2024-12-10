Grade 6 Pupil Suffers Brain Damage After Assault By Classmates
A Grade 6 pupil at St. Peters Primary School in Mazwi Village, near Bulawayo, has reportedly suffered brain damage after being assaulted by classmates for preventing them from misusing school chalks.
Thirteen-year-old Rackel Muzamba developed pressure of speech—a condition characterized by an intense and rapid speech pattern—after being attacked by six classmates last week. The incident occurred when she intervened while their teacher was away.
The classmates ambushed her in a nearby bush, assaulted her, and left her unconscious. A passing student discovered her and sought help from a nearby village.
Precious Muzamba, the victim’s mother, told the Southern Eye that she went to the Social Welfare Department and they referred her to Mpilo Central Hospital. She said:
I engaged the school authorities. They had a meeting with the parents of the children who assaulted her, but they [parents] said they do not have money to help me. I went to the Social Welfare (Department) and they referred me to Mpilo Central Hospital.
Muzamba said the guardians of the children involved were approached twice by the school head regarding hospital bills, but they claimed they could not afford to help.
She said she chose not to report the incident to the police initially, hoping for cooperation from the parents.
Her daughter was discharged from the hospital recently but has been experiencing confusion and hallucinations, raising concerns about potential brain damage. She is also struggling with basic functions, such as using the toilet.
Muzamba said she doesn’t have funds to purchase prescribed paracetamol and that her husband is deceased.
More: Pindula News