ZIMRA Moves To Enforce Tax Compliance In Construction, Iron, And Steel Industries

8 minutes ago Wed, 11 Dec 2024 15:54:07 GMT

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has ordered business owners in the construction, iron, and steel industries to register for tax purposes. Failure to comply may result in a fine of US$15,000 or the closure of their businesses.

In a public notice, ZIMRA announced plans to visit stakeholders in these industries to ensure compliance with all applicable tax categories.

According to ZIMRA, Construction Industry Stakeholder players include Construction companies, Building contractors, Surveyors, Civil Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Architectures, Land developers, Carpenters, plumbers, painters, Iron & Steel, Foundries/Formers, Metal Related Products Consultancy/Services, Hardware, Brick moulding companies including products of cement Cement manufacturing companies, Iron and Steel manufacturing companies, Timber producers and retailers Electrical manufacturers, Quarry product producers, Machine Shops/Metal Workshops/Fabricators Iron & Steel Merchants/Agents/Distributors, and Other construction related services. ZIMRA said:

