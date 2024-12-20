Nyanga Businessman Assaulted And Robbed Of US$5,000, Vehicle

Mr Edward Tsarwe was coming from Sedze Business Centre using a Toyota Hilux vehicle (Registration Number AAB 6866) which was being driven by his son, Shelton.

Upon arrival at home, Mr Tsarwe disembarked to open the gate and five unknown male adults emerged from the dark, and attacked him with stones.

One of the robbers produced a pistol and pointed it at Shelton, demanding cash. Another robber tied Shelton’s hands with a rope, and forced him to lie down, while the other suspect drove the vehicle into the yard.

The robbers knocked at the main door where the complainant’s wife was sleeping. She opened the door, and the robbers stormed into the house holding a pistol, demanding cash. Fearing for her life, Mr Tsarwe’s wife surrendered US$ 5,000 to them.

The robbers allegedly searched the house, stole a 48-inch plasma television, two iPhones and seven blankets, and drove away with a Nissan X-trail vehicle.