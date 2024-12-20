Nyanga Businessman Assaulted And Robbed Of US$5,000, Vehicle
A Nyanga-based businessman was robbed of US$5,000 in cash, a vehicle, and other valuables by five armed robbers who attacked him as he returned home at night.
Assistant Inspector Chinyoka, the Acting ZRP Manicaland Provincial spokesperson, confirmed that the victim, Edward Tsarwe, was severely assaulted during the robbery on December 6.
Tsarwe sustained head injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Nyanga District Hospital. Said Chinyoka:
Mr Edward Tsarwe was coming from Sedze Business Centre using a Toyota Hilux vehicle (Registration Number AAB 6866) which was being driven by his son, Shelton.
Upon arrival at home, Mr Tsarwe disembarked to open the gate and five unknown male adults emerged from the dark, and attacked him with stones.
One of the robbers produced a pistol and pointed it at Shelton, demanding cash. Another robber tied Shelton’s hands with a rope, and forced him to lie down, while the other suspect drove the vehicle into the yard.
The robbers knocked at the main door where the complainant’s wife was sleeping. She opened the door, and the robbers stormed into the house holding a pistol, demanding cash. Fearing for her life, Mr Tsarwe’s wife surrendered US$ 5,000 to them.
The robbers allegedly searched the house, stole a 48-inch plasma television, two iPhones and seven blankets, and drove away with a Nissan X-trail vehicle.
All the stolen property is valued at US$ 10,000, and nothing was recovered. Added Chinyoka:
Mr Tsarwe sustained several cuts on the head and is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital where he is in a stable condition. Police are appealing for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.
Those with information can contact ZRP Nyanga or their nearest police station.
More: Pindula News