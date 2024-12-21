Mpilo Central Hospital Faces Highest Mortality Rate In Zimbabwe

Parirenyatwa in Harare had 19 437 total admissions and 18 586 number of discharges.

The higher death percentages at Mpilo and Parirenyatwa hospitals could indicate more critically ill patients or challenges in resource allocation and care.

Sally Mugabe Hospital, despite handling the largest admissions at 39 395 and 36 757 discharges, reported a 7.4 per cent death rate, which remains low compared to Mpilo and Parirenyatwa.

United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) recorded a five per cent death rate from 16 230 admissions and 15 389 discharges.

Despite the patient mortality rate, the hospitals showed most admitted patients were discharged successfully, with discharges close to admission numbers.

Chitungwiza Hospital stands out with a very high discharge rate, recording the lowest death percentage at four per cent as the total number of discharges 15,817 is almost equal to admissions 15 865.

These statistics were shared in a Ministry of Health and Child Care end-of-year review and planning meeting which was held in Bulawayo from December 9 to 13, 2024.

CITE reported hospital sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, as saying dwindling resources and poor management are contributing to Mpilo’s crisis.

Bulawayo Provincial Medical Director (PMD), Dr Maphios Siamuchembu, referred inquiries regarding Mpilo’s performance to the hospital’s administration. He said:

Information on Mpilo Hospital can be obtained from the Mpilo Central Hospital run by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Dzvanga. If you look for Dr Dzvanga you can ask him all the questions.

However, contacted for contact, the CMO – Dr Dzvanga, who was on leave, directed questions to the acting CMO, Professor Solwayo Ngwenya.

Prof Ngwenya, also Mpilo’s Clinical Director, acknowledged “the figures are terrible” but assured that “ the hospital is taking measures to restore the hospital to its previous better standing.”

In an interview with CITE, Dr Themba Bulle, a general practitioner based in Australia, said Mpilo and Parirenyatwa hospitals may need further investigation into why their mortality rates are relatively higher. Said Dr Bulle:

The rich have access to medical aid and can afford private health which is quite expensive while the poor do not. The rich and high ranking government officials can afford to travel to foreign lands to seek medical attention. They travel to the US, UK, India, Singapore, Malaysia, China, South Africa and many such countries for their treatment while ordinary citizens die in squalor at Mpilo and Parirenyatwa Hospitals which are notorious for shortages of medicines as well as shortages of healthcare staff.

Dr Bulle added that “many ordinary citizens actually never make it to these hospitals, dying instead in their homes because of lack of money and lack of ambulances.”

He said under the principles of universality, Zimbabweans should demand a public health system that is free and paid for by the state.

More: Pindula News

