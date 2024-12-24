Maimane Calls For Action On Mozambican Electoral Dispute

South Africa looked the other way when Robert Mugabe and Emmerson Mnangagwa rigged an election in 2008 and it created an immigration crisis in South Africa. Now we are faced with an election crisis in Mozambique. Political leaders were assassinated during the election, and ZANU PF sent people to vote from Zimbabwe. This was captured on video. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 International observers raised multiple concerns about the election. The people on the ground raised complaints about the election. The internet was shut down and the police brutalized the public.

On Monday, December 23, Mozambique’s Constitutional Council confirmed the governing party FRELIMO’s victory.

However, the Constitutional Council revised FRELIMO presidential candidate Daniel Chapo’s margin of victory downwards.

Initial results in October indicated that Chapo gained a 71% share of the vote to Venâncio Mondlane’s 20%. The court ruled that Chapo won 65% to Mondlane’s 24%.

Maimane warned that if South Africa ignored the concerns raised by the opposition in Mozambique, the socio-economic situation in the country would deteriorate further, potentially forcing hundreds of thousands of Mozambicans to flee and migrate to South Africa. Said Maimane:

If Cyril Ramaphosa and Ronald Lamola lend South African support to the Frelimo candidate Daniel Chapo we will repeat the mistakes of 2002 and 2008 in Zimbabwe and enable denial of democracy in Mozambique and accelerate the immigration crisis in South Africa. A fire that burns next door is a domestic issue. A flood next door will eventually flood your yard. We must raise our voice to support the brave youth who are refusing to have yet another election manipulated in Mozambique. We have taken a stand in Ukraine. We have taken a stand on Morocco. We have taken a stand in the Middle East. Why are we failing to take a stand in our own neighbourhood. Why are we failing to match the rigour and moral fortitude when the lives affected are black children in Zimbabwe, Mozambique and eSwatini. We cannot roar overseas and mew in our own neighbourhood.

The BOSA leader urged the South African government to refrain from accepting the Mozambican election results as announced.

Some international election observers have raised concerns about the transparency of the polls. Said Maimane:

South Africa must stand with the people of Mozambique today. We must not repeat the mistakes we made in Zimbabwe. We must not rubber-stamp illegitimate elections. It does not matter if Fikile Mbalula wants to be best friends with Zanu PF and Frelimo. The ANC must recognize that they cannot put historical friendships above the current crisis affecting the people on the ground.

More: Pindula News

