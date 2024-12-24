Mnangagwa's Spokesperson Demands Mozambique Crush Opposition To Election Results

However, Charamba believes that once the top court has made a decision, everyone should accept it and move on. Posted Charamba on X:

HE CAN'T BURN DOWN A WHOLE NATION IN THE NAME OF SOME MEASLY 24% SUPPORT, SURELY!!!!!!!! The Mozambican Govt must show its firm hand, now that the courts have spoken!!!!!!

At least 130 people have been killed in clashes with police, according to the civil society group Plataforma Decide.

The Constitutional Council announced that FRELIMO presidential candidate Daniel Chapo secured about 65% of the vote, lower than the 70% reported by the electoral commission in late October.

The Constitutional Council also gave FRELIMO fewer seats in parliament without explaining the changes.

FRELIMO has been accused of rigging votes since 1994, though it denies these claims.

A representative of opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, who came second with about 24% of the vote, rejected the results announced on Monday.

