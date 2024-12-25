Mnangagwa Urges Mozambique's Political Parties To Respect Election Results
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the current chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), has urged political parties in Mozambique to respect the results of the October 9, 2024, presidential election, which the country’s Constitutional Council confirmed on December 23.
The Constitutional Council announced that FRELIMO’s presidential candidate, Daniel Chapo, secured approximately 65% of the vote, a decrease from the 70% reported by the electoral commission in October.
The Council also adjusted the number of parliamentary seats awarded to FRELIMO, though the reasons for these changes were not revealed.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 25, Mnangagwa called on all political parties and candidates to accept the election results, saying this is a core principle of the rule of law.
While South Africa has called for dialogue and offered to mediate, Mnangagwa asserted that other countries should respect Mozambique’s sovereignty and refrain from interfering in its internal affairs. Reads the statement:
The Southern Africa Development Community, SADC, notes and acknowledges the ruling and confirmation on Monday, 23rd December, 2024, by the Constitutional Council of Election Results held in the Republic Mozambique on 9th October this year.
The ruling by that country’s top electoral court, which upheld FRELIMO Party’s victory, completes and thus exhausts all lawful processes on determining election results, in line with that country’s national laws, and in keeping with SADC’s Election Guidelines and expectations.
SADC thus expects all parties to the electoral process, both individually and collectively, to abide by the decision of the Council which should provide a constitutional way forward for the country, and facilitate the way to greater peace, normalcy and stability in the interest of all Mozambicans.
SADC stands ready to assist the incoming Government, and People of Mozambique, in consolidating their electoral democracy on the basis of the aforesaid Court decision which should be held sacrosanct by all. Indeed, this is what the rule of law is all about.
Further, SADC urges the international community to respect the sovereign will of the people and the Republic of Mozambique, exhorting all concerned to constructively support all processes towards peace, law and order which the country and people sorely need and deserve.
Our Region witnessed a record number of national elections in the last two years, itself a loud testimony that democracy continues to find deeper roots and to flourish in our SADC Region.
More: Pindula News