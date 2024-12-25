Mozambique Opposition Leader Venâncio Mondlane Vows To Install Himself President On 15 January

BBC reported that the capital, Maputo, was eerily quiet on Christmas Eve, with businesses closed and people staying at home to avoid the escalating violence.

The unrest followed Mozambique’s highest court upholding the victory of FRELIMO’s candidate, Daniel Chapo, in the October elections. Mondlane challenged the result, claiming the election was rigged.

Mondlane, currently in self-imposed exile, declared he would assume the presidency on 15 January, the same day Chapo is set to be sworn in. He has not specified how he plans to take office.

Despite his rejection of the election result, Mondlane has urged his supporters to remain peaceful, stating, “We are with the people. We do not advocate any form of violence.”

The electoral commission initially declared Chapo the winner with 71% of the vote, but the Constitutional Council revised the result to 65% for Chapo and 24% for Mondlane.

Rights groups have reported over 100 deaths since the election, blaming security forces for many of the killings, although police claim they were defending themselves from attacks.

Mondlane, an evangelical pastor, ran as an independent after splitting from the RENAMO party. His support is strongest among young, unemployed Mozambicans seeking change.

Chapo, FRELIMO’s youngest-ever candidate, has rejected accusations of election rigging.

