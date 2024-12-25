South Africa Calls For Dialogue In Mozambique, Offers To Mediate In Ending Post-election Violence

6 minutes ago Wed, 25 Dec 2024 05:24:59 GMT

The South African government said it is ready to facilitate dialogue to end post-election violence in Mozambique.

In a statement released on Tuesday, December 24, Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation Spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said South Africa was calling on all parties to commit to urgent dialogue.

Phiri said such dialogue is essential for healing the nation and establishing a new political and developmental path for Mozambique. Said Phiri:

