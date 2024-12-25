South Africa Calls For Dialogue In Mozambique, Offers To Mediate In Ending Post-election Violence
The South African government said it is ready to facilitate dialogue to end post-election violence in Mozambique.
In a statement released on Tuesday, December 24, Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation Spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said South Africa was calling on all parties to commit to urgent dialogue.
Phiri said such dialogue is essential for healing the nation and establishing a new political and developmental path for Mozambique. Said Phiri:
Following the proclamation final electoral results by the Constitutional Council of Mozambique, South Africa has noted with concern the ongoing violence and the subsequent disruptive protest in reaction to the announcement.
South Africa calls on all parties to commit to an urgent dialogue that will heal the country and set it on a new political and developmental trajectory.
Furthermore, South Africa is ready to assist Mozambique in any manner to facilitate this dialogue.
The South African government will continue working with SADC and other multilateral agencies in supporting a lasting solution to the current impasse. South Africa calls on all parties to exercise restraint and calm.
On Monday, Mozambique’s Constitutional Council confirmed that the ruling party FRELIMO had won the October elections.
The announcement led to protests and demonstrations nationwide, as organisations, opposition parties, and election observers noted irregularities and alleged vote rigging.
More: Pindula News