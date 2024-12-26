1 500 Prisoners Escape From Mozambican Jail

Rafael also said protests outside the prison contributed to the riot. He said:

However, Justice Minister Helena Kida said in an interview with local broadcaster Miramar TV that the unrest originated within the prison and was unrelated to external protests. The identities of those killed and injured remain unclear.

According to a report by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), prisoners managed to overpower guards and seize AK-47 rifles, allowing them to escape from the correctional facility.

Mozambican journalist Clemente Carlos said that the escapees likely exploited the reduced number of guards during the Christmas holiday season.

Adriano Nuvunga, director of the Center for Democracy and Human Rights in Mozambique, shared his thoughts on the situation in a post on X on Wednesday:

This shocking incident raises urgent questions about the state of security and the justice system in Mozambique. Now, more than ever, it is critical for authorities, civil society, and international partners to collaborate to ensure public safety and address the systemic challenges that led to this situation.

Meanwhile, violence over election results on Monday and Tuesday resulted in at least 21 deaths, including two police officers. The unrest included attacks on petrol stations, police stations, and banks.

This latest wave of violence has raised the total death toll in Mozambique to 151 since October 21, according to Plataforma Decide, an election monitoring group.

