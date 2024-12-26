Nephew Rapes His Drunk Aunt In Her Bedroom In Mbare
An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped after being found drunk and naked in her bedroom by her nephew in Mbare, Harare, on Monday morning.
According to H-Metro, the woman had gone to bed around 5 AM while intoxicated, as her husband left for work. After he departed, she reportedly consumed two pints of Hunter’s beer before returning to sleep.
While she was asleep, the woman heard a knock on the door. When she asked who was there, her nephew, Tendai Rukono, did not respond; instead, he opened the door and entered the room. She lifted her head, recognized Tendai, greeted him, and went back to sleep.
In a disturbing turn of events, Tendai allegedly raped the inebriated woman. She later disclosed the assault to her husband, prompting him and other family members to confront Tendai. During this confrontation, he allegedly admitted to the crime before escaping.
Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, spokesperson for the ZRP in Harare Province, confirmed the case and is appealing for information that may lead to Tendai’s arrest. Said Chakanza:
Police are investigating a rape case involving relatives in Mbare. The complainant was reported to have been found visibly drunk by the accused person and raped her once without protection.
The complainant was escorted to Edith MSF Clinic for medical examination and the accused person was not located.
More: Pindula News