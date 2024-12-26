Nephew Rapes His Drunk Aunt In Her Bedroom In Mbare

6 minutes ago Thu, 26 Dec 2024 10:42:17 GMT

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped after being found drunk and naked in her bedroom by her nephew in Mbare, Harare, on Monday morning.

According to H-Metro, the woman had gone to bed around 5 AM while intoxicated, as her husband left for work. After he departed, she reportedly consumed two pints of Hunter’s beer before returning to sleep.

While she was asleep, the woman heard a knock on the door. When she asked who was there, her nephew, Tendai Rukono, did not respond; instead, he opened the door and entered the room. She lifted her head, recognized Tendai, greeted him, and went back to sleep.

