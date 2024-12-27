FIFA Funds Car Purchases For Warriors, Mighty Warriors Coaches

We also purchased four vehicles under FIFA Forward funding, which we did to increase operational efficiency and also improve our brand.

The cars are for the General Secretary, Technical Director, Head Coach, Senior Men, and Women.

As you know, ZIFA only had one Honda Fit and a van, and it was difficult to execute some tasks due to lack of mobility.

Chitima said his office was also responsible for the distribution of football equipment in some parts of the country. He said:

Throughout the year, courtesy of the FIFA Forward office, we have also managed to do a lot of things. We distributed football equipment to regions of Matabeleland North and Mashonaland West, and a schedule has been approved to distribute it to all women’s teams in the four regions in Division One. FIFA Football for Schools has also seen footballs being distributed in seven out of the 10 provinces so far, with every district benefiting. The remaining three provinces will be catered for as soon as schools open (in January).

According to Chitima, through FIFA Forward subvention funding, Premier Soccer League teams received US$10,000 each, distributed in two instalments, contingent on financial acquittals.

Zimbabwe Women’s Soccer League teams also received US$10,000 each, and women referees benefitted throughout the 2024 season.

Chitima said this support aimed to ease the financial burden on the teams.

