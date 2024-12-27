Government Urges Homeseekers To Exercise Due Diligence When Buying Residential Stands Or Houses

8 minutes ago Fri, 27 Dec 2024 12:30:44 GMT

The government has urged home-seekers to be cautious when buying residential stands or houses to avoid falling victim to land barons and having their properties demolished.

National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Zhemu Soda urged buyers to make sure that land acquisition applications are legitimate.

He made these comments during a media session focused on improving communication between journalists and Cabinet ministers, facilitated by Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere. Said Soda (via The Herald):

Feedback