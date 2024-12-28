14-Year-Old Girl Raped By Passenger In Parents' Kombi

The accused person was also a passenger in the same vehicle. They were at the Beitbridge Border Post when the incident occurred.

The 14-year-old complainant remained in the Toyota Hiace while her parents were processing customs clearance. The accused person was also present in the vehicle.

He allegedly fondled the complainant’s breasts, inserted his fingers into her private parts before raping her.

The matter came to light when the complainant asked her mother to accompany her to the toilet to change her clothes.

The complainant’s mother questioned her why she wanted to change her clothes and the complainant revealed what had happened.

The complainant’s mother reported the matter to the police at the Beitbridge border post leading to the accused person’s arrest.

The accused person has been remanded to January 10, 2025, for trial proceedings.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment