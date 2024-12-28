Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeCrime and Courts

14-Year-Old Girl Raped By Passenger In Parents' Kombi

17 minutes agoSat, 28 Dec 2024 09:52:48 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
14-Year-Old Girl Raped By Passenger In Parents' Kombi

A 27-year-old man from Mabhidhi Village in Beitbridge appeared before the Beitbridge Magistrates’ Court to face charges of indecent assault and rape.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed the case in a statement, saying the alleged assault occurred in a kombi at the Beitbridge Border Post. The NPA said:

On the 23rd of December 2024, the complainant was traveling with her parents from South Africa to Zimbabwe in a Toyota Hiace.

The accused person was also a passenger in the same vehicle. They were at the Beitbridge Border Post when the incident occurred.

The 14-year-old complainant remained in the Toyota Hiace while her parents were processing customs clearance. The accused person was also present in the vehicle.

Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe

WhatsApp: +263715068543

He allegedly fondled the complainant’s breasts, inserted his fingers into her private parts before raping her.

The matter came to light when the complainant asked her mother to accompany her to the toilet to change her clothes.

The complainant’s mother questioned her why she wanted to change her clothes and the complainant revealed what had happened.

The complainant’s mother reported the matter to the police at the Beitbridge border post leading to the accused person’s arrest.

The accused person has been remanded to January 10, 2025, for trial proceedings.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Beitbridge Border PostRapeIndecent Assault

3 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback