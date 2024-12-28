Tsholotsho Woman Jailed 20 Months For "Disciplining" Rowdy Teenage Girls

6 minutes ago Sat, 28 Dec 2024 05:44:24 GMT

A 35-year-old woman from Tsholotsho has filed an appeal with the High Court after being sentenced to an effective 20 months in prison by Magistrate Lesigo Ngwenya for disciplining two teenage girls.

As reported by Chronicle, Qiniso Ndlovu’s altercation with the girls, known for their disruptive behaviour and frequenting local bars, escalated when they allegedly used vulgar and provocative language. Angered by their conduct, Ndlovu reportedly struck them with a stick.

However, the trial revealed conflicting evidence. A medical report submitted to the court indicated that the girls sustained serious injuries, including near-broken limbs, allegedly caused by a pick handle, though the weapon was not produced as evidence.

