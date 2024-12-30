Mpilo Central Hospital Opens Dedicated Mental Health Clinic

We don’t simply focus on the mental illness but attend to the physical side as well. We advocate for their treatment and involve family members in their care.

We screen for HIV, TB, hepatitis, kidney function, and liver function tests, and we work with you to reduce your intake until you can resolve to stop.

Ndebele said that some clients voluntarily seek treatment at the clinic, while others are brought in by family members or emergency services in a state of intoxication or unconsciousness.

She also revealed that patients range from as young as 10 years old to those above retirement age. Said Ndebele:

In relation to substance use disorders, they start as early as the age group of 10 to 17 years, but the most dominant group is those who are 35 to 45 years old, the working group. We do get those above 65 years, but not on a large scale. The clinic has helped ease congestion at Ingutsheni Central Hospital as clients can get their medication at the hospital. The unit is currently manned by four mental health nurses trained by the World Health Organisation and by Gap and Friendship Bench in problem-solving therapy. We also offer counselling services at the clinic. We have psychologists who assist us on a voluntary basis as well. We also go out to schools to screen for depression, anxiety, and substance use and also offer counselling.

The clinic also provides support for people struggling with depression and anxiety, as well as those contemplating suicide. Said Ndebele:

We handle para-suicide patients almost daily and offer counselling and other psychotherapies. We involve the family as they are affected as well. We also screen for depression and anxiety. For para-suicide, it’s mainly women, and with women, it’s a cry for attention, unlike men who use lethal forms and don’t stop halfway. But we do have some of them as well.

Every quarter, the clinic holds awareness campaigns and mental health drives in the community. They have reached areas such as Ngozi Mine, Cowdray Park, Nkulumane, Emganwini, Nketa, and Mabuthweni.

