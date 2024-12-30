ZANU PF MP Proposes Tax On Cambridge Exam Fees

Mandiwanzira, also a ZANU PF Politburo member, said Cambridge University has earned billions of dollars from Zimbabwean students over the years and should be taxed.

During the 2025 National Budget debate in the National Assembly, Mandiwanzira argued that taxing Cambridge could generate revenue for the Treasury, reducing the need to increase the budget for the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science, and Technology Development. He said:

Since independence in 1980 until now, Zimbabweans have paid examination fees of varying amounts in USD to Cambridge University.

I have not heard in my entire life where Cambridge University has assisted in building schools here because they feed out of the investment by the government.

I think we need to find a way of funding our education ministries from funds that have gone to Cambridge.

We need to find a way either to tax these funds or prick their conscience to say you have lured billions of dollars since independence in 1980.

I have not heard where Cambridge University has offered scholarships to Zimbabweans because they benefit by getting exam fees from thousands of Zimbabweans.

I am sure if we do calculations of how much has been paid in examination fees to Cambridge University in the UK, it will run into billions of USD. So, my suggestion is perhaps in the taxing…