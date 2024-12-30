ZIMRA Auctions Off Goods, Then "Seizes" Them From Successful Bidder

13 minutes ago Mon, 30 Dec 2024 06:16:00 GMT

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) at Beitbridge recently seized a consignment of alcoholic beverages worth US$84,741.58, which had been sold to a bidder at an auction three days earlier.

As reported by NewsDay, the successful bidder, who bought the whiskies and brandy, is now stuck outside the Beitbridge Border Post warehouse where the goods were stored and are considering abandoning the deal.

Ms Chiyangwa, the warehouse manager who led the seizure, was unavailable for comment, saying she was in a meeting when asked about the situation.

