ZIMRA Auctions Off Goods, Then "Seizes" Them From Successful Bidder
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) at Beitbridge recently seized a consignment of alcoholic beverages worth US$84,741.58, which had been sold to a bidder at an auction three days earlier.
As reported by NewsDay, the successful bidder, who bought the whiskies and brandy, is now stuck outside the Beitbridge Border Post warehouse where the goods were stored and are considering abandoning the deal.
Ms Chiyangwa, the warehouse manager who led the seizure, was unavailable for comment, saying she was in a meeting when asked about the situation.
A representative of Liquor City, the bidder, claimed that after paying for the liquor, they arranged for transport and storage, planning to transport the goods to Harare.
However, when their logistics were in place, ZIMRA officials arrived in three vehicles and ordered the goods back to the border, despite the buyer presenting receipts for the auction purchase. Said the representative:
We are contemplating returning the liquor and get refunded because in the movement and off-loading, there were some breakages and thefts. We did not expect this for goods bought from them.
More: Pindula News