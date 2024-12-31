Gokwe Man Killed While Restraining "Jilted" Lover

The victim had intervened to stop the suspect, Descent Gumbi (22) from assaulting Trust Manyemwe (21) who was being accused of dating the suspect’s girlfriend.

The victim succumbed to the injuries on the way to the hospital on 28/12/24. The suspect is on the run. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

In an unrelated case, Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in identifying the body of a minor who died after being hit by a car almost two weeks ago.

Police said a male juvenile (approximately 12 years old, medium built and 1.2 metres in height) was involved in a fatal road traffic accident on December 18, 2024, along Seke Road near ABC Auction Floor. Police added:

The victim was hit by a Honda Shuttle vehicle while crossing the road. The body is at the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary. Anyone with information or may be missing a relative matching the description to report at any nearest Police Station.

