Gokwe Man Killed While Restraining "Jilted" Lover
A 34-year-old man from Gokwe tragically lost his life on Friday after being repeatedly struck with a knobkerrie while attempting to intervene in a dispute.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed that Douglas Dube was attacked after he tried to prevent 22-year-old Descent Gumbi from assaulting 21-year-old Trust Manyemwe, who had been accused of dating Gumbi’s girlfriend. Police said:
Police in Gokwe are investigating a case of murder in which Douglas Dube (34) died after being hit with a knobkerrie all over the body on 27/12/24 near Makwakwa Business Centre.Feedback
The victim had intervened to stop the suspect, Descent Gumbi (22) from assaulting Trust Manyemwe (21) who was being accused of dating the suspect’s girlfriend.
The victim succumbed to the injuries on the way to the hospital on 28/12/24. The suspect is on the run. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
In an unrelated case, Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in identifying the body of a minor who died after being hit by a car almost two weeks ago.
Police said a male juvenile (approximately 12 years old, medium built and 1.2 metres in height) was involved in a fatal road traffic accident on December 18, 2024, along Seke Road near ABC Auction Floor. Police added:
The victim was hit by a Honda Shuttle vehicle while crossing the road. The body is at the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary. Anyone with information or may be missing a relative matching the description to report at any nearest Police Station.
