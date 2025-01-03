Cholera Outbreak Hits Mazowe: One Dead, 60 Infected
There has been one death and 60 cases of cholera reported at two locations in Mazowe: the Mazowe Flowers Farm compound and the Glendale Highway suburb.
At the Mazowe Flowers Farm compound, the water supply comes from a single borehole with no storage tank, and at the Glendale Highway suburb, sewage overflow has contaminated shallow wells.
To address this health crisis, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has set up oral rehydration centres at both locations and is running door-to-door health and hygiene awareness campaigns. They are also monitoring public gatherings and food vendors.
In an interview with The Herald, Takura Mzorodzi, the provincial health promotion officer, urged local authorities to provide safe water to communities.
The cholera outbreak started on December 21, 2024, at the Mazowe Flowers Farm compound, which relies on a single borehole and has limited sanitation facilities.
The water supply from the borehole was disrupted due to power issues. Similarly, the Glendale Highway suburb experienced a week without running water. Said Mzorodzi:
This area also has burst sewer pipes, and many residents have shallow wells at their homes. The sewage overflow contaminated the water sources during the rains.
Gatherings, including funerals, will be monitored by health personnel to ensure access to water and sanitation and to regulate attendance numbers.
He urged community members to practice good hygiene, particularly washing hands with running water after using the toilet. Said Mzorodzi:
Individuals will be screened at oral rehydration centres and will receive hydration and proper education on cholera, especially during the rainy season.
We are also targeting food-selling points, including those selling roasted cobs, to establish handwashing facilities.
More: Pindula News