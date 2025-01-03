Cholera Outbreak Hits Mazowe: One Dead, 60 Infected

5 minutes ago Fri, 03 Jan 2025 08:16:18 GMT

There has been one death and 60 cases of cholera reported at two locations in Mazowe: the Mazowe Flowers Farm compound and the Glendale Highway suburb.

At the Mazowe Flowers Farm compound, the water supply comes from a single borehole with no storage tank, and at the Glendale Highway suburb, sewage overflow has contaminated shallow wells.

To address this health crisis, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has set up oral rehydration centres at both locations and is running door-to-door health and hygiene awareness campaigns. They are also monitoring public gatherings and food vendors.

