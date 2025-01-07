Cholera Cases In Mazowe Surge To 104

7 minutes ago Tue, 07 Jan 2025 14:32:30 GMT

Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Sleiman Timios Kwidini toured Glendale in Mazowe District, Mashonaland Central Province on Tuesday, following a Cholera outbreak in the area on December 21, 2024.

Since the outbreak was detected, 104 cases and one death have been recorded. The Ministry has administered 5,000 doses of the Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) to combat the spread of the disease.

The outbreak has been attributed to erratic water supplies, unattended burst sewer pipes, and the consumption of water from shallow wells.

