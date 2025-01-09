Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Resigns From EFF Parliament Seat

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has received the voluntary resignations of Fighter Yazini Tetyana and Fighter Dr. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as representatives of the EFF in the Parliament of South Africa.

The voluntary requests to be released from deployment, which were sent to the Secretary General of the EFF consecutively and within days of each other, expressed gratitude to the EFF for the opportunity to serve the organization and the people of South Africa.

The EFF has accepted the respective voluntary requests to be released from deployment of the two Fighters, who have diligently served the organization in their respective deployments since the EFF has had representation in the legislative sphere.