Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Resigns From EFF Parliament Seat
Popular Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP and the party’s former national spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, has resigned from Parliament.
The EFF, South Africa’s fourth-largest political party, announced Ndlozi’s resignation on Thursday.
Ndlozi, who has served as an MP since May 2014, did not attend the party’s national congress at Nasrec, Johannesburg, in December 2024. The EFF’s press statement reads in part:
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has received the voluntary resignations of Fighter Yazini Tetyana and Fighter Dr. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as representatives of the EFF in the Parliament of South Africa.
The voluntary requests to be released from deployment, which were sent to the Secretary General of the EFF consecutively and within days of each other, expressed gratitude to the EFF for the opportunity to serve the organization and the people of South Africa.
The EFF has accepted the respective voluntary requests to be released from deployment of the two Fighters, who have diligently served the organization in their respective deployments since the EFF has had representation in the legislative sphere.
Ndlozi skipped the party’s third elective congress amid reports of a fallout with party leader Julius Malema and uncertainty about his future in the party.
Tetyana, who was the EFF’s leader in the Eastern Cape, also served as a member of the Eastern Cape legislature before joining the national Parliament.
