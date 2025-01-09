South African Police Dismiss Ritual Murder Rumours
Police commander for Limpopo Province in South Africa, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has firmly dismissed the claims circulating on social media that foreign nationals are allegedly working with South Africans to kill people for their body parts.
It has been alleged that organised criminals hijack vehicles and approach homes under the guise of seeking help. Once granted entry, they reportedly kill occupants and harvest their body parts while they are still alive.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Lt Gen Hadebe condemned these rumours as baseless and untrue, reassuring the public that there is no truth to these horrifying claims. She said:
One of our biggest threats at the moment is fake news. We strongly condemn the spreading of fake news, unverified information, rumours, or threats, as this causes panic, confusion, and, in some cases, incites potential violence. We urge members of the public to fact-check before sharing anything on social media platforms.
Lt Gen Hadebe warned that the police would arrest those found sharing inflammatory messages. She urged the public to report instances of fake news to law enforcement for prompt action against the culprits.
More: Pindula News