Mother Drowns Her Two Young Daughters In Apparent Botched Murder-Suicide Attempt
A 25-year-old woman from Masvingo has been arrested for allegedly drowning her two daughters in a water canal on Wednesday, following a dispute with her husband.
According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the suspect, Blessing Chiromonyo, took her daughters—aged three and seven—and jumped into the canal.
The children were swept away by the strong current, tragically drowning, while Chiromonyo was able to escape from the water unharmed. Police said:
Police in Masvingo arrested, Blessing Chiromonyo (25) for murder which occurred at a water canal at Section 4, Triangle on 08/01/25.
The suspect got hold of her two daughters aged three and seven before diving into the water canal.
The children drowned after being swept away by water while the suspect managed to get out of the canal unhurt.
Investigations by the Police established that the incident occurred after the suspect had accused her husband of infidelity.
Chiromonyo is now facing two counts of murder, each stemming from the tragic deaths of her daughters. If convicted, she could face a lengthy prison sentence.
