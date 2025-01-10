Mother Drowns Her Two Young Daughters In Apparent Botched Murder-Suicide Attempt

6 minutes ago Fri, 10 Jan 2025 15:44:27 GMT

A 25-year-old woman from Masvingo has been arrested for allegedly drowning her two daughters in a water canal on Wednesday, following a dispute with her husband.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the suspect, Blessing Chiromonyo, took her daughters—aged three and seven—and jumped into the canal.

The children were swept away by the strong current, tragically drowning, while Chiromonyo was able to escape from the water unharmed. Police said:

