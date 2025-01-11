MPs' Role Is To Oversee Government Policy, Not Drill Wells And Boreholes - Mahere

According to Mahere, MPs should address specific policy concerns of their community and use their influence to drive progress, rather than taking on the responsibilities of the government. Mahere wrote on X:

If you’re an MP of a party that’s meant to be governing and your PR is that you build wells and boreholes for your cholera-ridden constituency, I want you to know that that is failure and not success.

It’s not the role of a Parliamentarian to deliver water to communities. It’s the role of Central Govt which your party controls. (Read s6 of the Water Act.)

When you have to patch up the incompetency of Govt in this way, what you’re actually telling us is that your party has failed to govern. People don’t want wells built by MPs, they want clean tap water delivered in the proper manner.

The role of an MP is to make law and exercise oversight over Govt conduct and policy. They bring to the fore the specific policy concerns of their community and use their convening power to drive progress but they can’t usurp the function of Govt.

A ZANU PF MP who says he or she is doing well should tell us what motions they brought forward, what debates they made to the enactment of legislation, how their committees are holding the Executive to account, their policy position on the Budget and other policies proposed by Govt.

When an individual MP is now trying to do what a whole executive has failed to do, it’s an indictment on the competence of that Govt and its ultimately unsustainable.