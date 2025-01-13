Tshabangu Backs Extended Presidential Term For Mnangagwa

If our presence here improves your stay in power, and that makes the people of Zimbabwe happy, then let it be.

Tshabangu, who was introduced as the leader of the opposition in Parliament, was given a prominent seat at the event, where he proudly declared, “I am so proud to represent the opposition.”

Once a relative unknown in late 2023, Tshabangu swiftly rose to prominence by declaring himself the Secretary General of the CCC party shortly after the elections.

His self-appointed position came at a time when the party lacked clearly defined roles, and he capitalized on this void.

Tshabangu made waves by writing letters to the Speaker of Parliament, recalling over a hundred CCC MPs, councillors, and senators, a move that was swiftly executed despite protests from within the party.

He also filled proportional representation vacancies with his handpicked appointees. However, he largely failed to field candidates in by-elections for contested seats, which allowed ZANU PF to claim victories and expand its parliamentary majority.

In a further controversial move, he appointed himself as a senator for Matabeleland North.

It now appears that Tshabangu is keen to avoid the 2028 elections, which would likely mark the end of his brief political ascent.

He seems prepared to support ZANU PF MPs’ push to extend the current parliamentary term until at least 2030.

This contentious proposal would require a national referendum and constitutional amendments, as per legal experts.

As reported by ZimLive, the opposition lawmakers present at Mnangagwa’s farm tour were Thokozani Khupe, Bridget Nyandoro, Kucaca Phulu, Susan Matsunga, Nonhlanhla Mlotshwa, Juliana Makuvire, Charles Moyo, Maxwell Mdhluli, Samukeliso Maseko, and Otilia Sibanda.

