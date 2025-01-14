Woman Accused Of Drowning Her Two Daughters Remanded In Custody
A 25-year-old woman from Triangle in the South East Lowveld has been charged with murder after allegedly throwing her two young daughters into a water canal before attempting suicide last week.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Blessing Chiromonye was arraigned before the Chiredzi Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was remanded in custody to January 23, 2025. Said the NPA:
Allegations are that, on the 8th January 2025, the accused threw her two daughters aged 4 and 8 into the main water canal, Triangle, resulting in their drowning and death.Feedback
The accused person tried to commit suicide by jumping into the canal but was thrown out by the water. She went home and changed her wet clothes and tried to flee.
The driver of the commuter omnibus she took was tipped about what had transpired and drove the accused person back. A police report was made, leading to her arrest.
In an earlier statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said Chiromonyo took her daughters—aged three and seven—and jumped into the canal.
The children were swept away by the strong current, tragically drowning, while Chiromonyo was able to escape from the water unharmed.
Investigations by the Police established that the incident occurred after Chiromonyo had accused her husband of infidelity.
