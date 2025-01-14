Woman Accused Of Drowning Her Two Daughters Remanded In Custody

The accused person tried to commit suicide by jumping into the canal but was thrown out by the water. She went home and changed her wet clothes and tried to flee.

The driver of the commuter omnibus she took was tipped about what had transpired and drove the accused person back. A police report was made, leading to her arrest.

In an earlier statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said Chiromonyo took her daughters—aged three and seven—and jumped into the canal.

The children were swept away by the strong current, tragically drowning, while Chiromonyo was able to escape from the water unharmed.

Investigations by the Police established that the incident occurred after Chiromonyo had accused her husband of infidelity.

