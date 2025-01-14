ZESN Warns Against Postponing 2028 Elections

In 2024, he explicitly distanced himself from the push for the postponement of elections, stating that he had ‘no interest in extending his term beyond 2028,’ demonstrating a commitment to democratic norms.

This stance is particularly significant given the enthusiasm and clear push for an extension from certain political figures within his party, with the support from some opposition elements.

The President’s position underscores the importance of adhering to and upholding the Constitution, which establishes specific five-year term limits for elections. This framework is essential for ensuring regular democratic participation.

ZESN warned that postponing elections could erode public trust in electoral processes, raising concerns about democracy and accountability.

The watchdog also argued that delaying elections in Zimbabwe could set a dangerous precedent, especially given Zimbabwe’s role as the Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

ZESN also pointed out that the proposal could violate the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections, to which Zimbabwe is a signatory. It said:

ZESN emphasises the importance of adhering to constitutional mandates concerning electoral timelines. These timelines should be determined by legal correctness rather than influenced by political agendas. Upholding electoral integrity is essential for fostering trust in governance not only for Zimbabwe but for the whole of the SADC region. ZESN calls for political will on meaningful and genuine electoral reforms and implementing Election Observer Missions’ (EOMS) recommendations. The Network remains committed to advocating for meaningful electoral reforms, including adhering to electoral timelines as stipulated in the Constitution.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment