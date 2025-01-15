20 Of 32 CCC MPs Who Toured Mnangagwa Farm Were Appointed By Tshabangu

Of the 32 lawmakers who attended Mnangagwa’s invitation, 20, including Tshabangu, were not on the original party list for the 2023 elections.

ZANU PF’s social media pages circulated a list of 34 names of CCC lawmakers they claimed attended the event, including Ellen Shiriyedenga and Truswell Chikomo. However, both lawmakers denied attending the farm visit.

The trip was not organised by parliament but by Mnangagwa’s office. MPs were individually contacted by provincial ministers, with Midlands Minister Owen Ncube appearing to take the lead.

Ncube sent letters to fellow provincial ministers instructing them to invite all MPs from their provinces to the event.

Wrote Ncube:

His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde Dr E. D. Mnangagwa and Her Excellency, the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr A. Mnangagwa will be hosting Members of Parliament at his Precabe Farm, Sherwood, Kwekwe. In light of the above, you are requested to extend this invitation to Honourable Members of Parliament in your respective province to tour Pricabe Farm…

Tshabangu was relatively unknown within the CCC until months after the August 2023 election, when he declared himself the party’s interim secretary general.

He proceeded to write a series of letters to Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, Senate President Mabel Chinomona, and the Minister of Local Government, recalling dozens of elected representatives.

These letters were quickly acted upon, leading to by-elections that ZANU PF dominated, increasing its parliamentary majority.

Tshabangu then filled proportional representation vacancies with his loyalists and secured a Senate seat for himself as a representative of Matabeleland North.

It was mostly these loyalists who attended the field day at Mnangagwa’s farm on Sunday, while 83 other CCC lawmakers stayed away, viewing the event as a partisan gathering aimed at advancing Mnangagwa’s political agenda.

List of CCC MPs and Senators who attended Mnangagwa Field Day at his Pricabe Farm

1: Nyasha Batitsa, Manicaland, National Assembly (Recall Replacement)

2: Samantha Mureyani, Manicaland, National Assembly (Recall Replacement)

3: Maxwell Mdhluri, Manicaland, Senate (Recall Replacement)

4: Media Kupfuma, Manicaland, Senate (Deceased Replacement)

5: Juliana Makuvire, Harare, National Assembly (2023 Proportional Representation)

6: Bridget Nyandoro, Harare, National Assembly (Elected MP Southerton in 2023)

7: Moses Manyengavana, Harare, Senate (Recall Replacement)

8: Kudakwashe Matibiri, Harare, Senate (Recall Replacement)

9: Takudzani Kunaka, Harare, Senate (Recall Replacement)

10: Melphina Gwabeni, Midlands, National Assembly (Recall Replacement)

11: Josiah Makombe, Midlands, National Assembly (Elected MP Gweru Urban 2023)

12: Sisasenkosi Ndebele, Midlands, Senate (2023 Proportional Representation)

13: Diana Marikano, Mashonaland East, National Assembly (Recall Replacement)

14: Constance Chihota, Mashonaland East, National Assembly (2023 Proportional Representation)

15: Maggie Ngwena, Mashonaland East, Senate (2023 Proportional Representation)

16: Thokozani Khupe, Bulawayo, National Assembly (2023 Proportional Representation)

17: Samukeliso Maseko, Bulawayo, National Assembly (2023 Proportional Representation)

18: Charles Moyo, Bulawayo, National Assembly (Won by-election after legitimate CCC MP recalled in Mpopoma-Mzilikazi)

19: Linda Sibanda, Bulawayo, Senate (Recall Replacement)

20: Kucaca Phulu, Bulawayo, Senate (Recall Replacement)

21: Ottilia Sibanda, Bulawayo, National Assembly (Recall Replacement)

22: Sengezo Tshabangu, Matabeleland North, Senate (Recall Replacement)

23: Theresa Kabondo, Matabeleland North, Senate (Recall Replacement)

24: Lovejoy Sibanda, Matabeleland North, National Assembly (Youth Quota, 2023)

25: Francisca Ncube, Matabeleland North, National Assembly (Women’s Quota, 2023)

26: Lungile Ncube, Bulawayo, National Assembly (Recall Replacement)

27: Spiwe Munemo, Mashonaland West, Senate (Recall Replacement)

28: Tawanda Bvumo, Mashonaland West, Senate (Recall Replacement)

29: Tsungirirai Rungwave, Masvingo, National Assembly (Recall Replacement)

30: Sam Chapfudza, Masvingo, Senate (Recall Replacement)

31: Nonhlanhla Mlotshwa, Matabeleland South, Senate (2023)

32: Joseph Bonda, Matabeleland North, Hwange West (Elected Hwange West MP in 2023).

